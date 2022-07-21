Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 215,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 122,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.05 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

