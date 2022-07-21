Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $175.73 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

