Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

ACN opened at $281.66 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

