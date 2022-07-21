Morgan Stanley Boosts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $160.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

SRE stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $152.26. 13,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,885. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

