Morgan Stanley Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $180.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PNC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

