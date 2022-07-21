Morgan Stanley Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $27.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

