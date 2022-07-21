Morgan Stanley Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $115.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

