MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and $191.93 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,289.49 or 0.99977477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.