Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

