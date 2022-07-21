NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 8%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 13,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

The company has a market cap of $627.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 80.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

