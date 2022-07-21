Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $30,766.91 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $30,766.91 and $2,670.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,197,474 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

