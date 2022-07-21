Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

