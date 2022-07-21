National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

