National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

HON stock opened at $178.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

