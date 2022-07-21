National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

