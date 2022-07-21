National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.