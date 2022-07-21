National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

