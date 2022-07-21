National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.