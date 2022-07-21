National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

