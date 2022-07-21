National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to C$39.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 444,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 161,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

