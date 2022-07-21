National Bank Financial Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to C$90.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Newmont stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.09. 993,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

