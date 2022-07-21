National Bankshares Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.93% from the stock’s current price.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

BTO traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.19. 1,675,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,839. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$261,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,209.24. Insiders sold a total of 105,551 shares of company stock worth $556,921 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

