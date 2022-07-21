National Bankshares Cuts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$2.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Cormark dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$905.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

