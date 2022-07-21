National Bankshares Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $150.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

RGLD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

