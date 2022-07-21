National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
National Bankshares Price Performance
NKSH stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of National Bankshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NKSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.