National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NKSH stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

