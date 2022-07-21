National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

