National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%.
National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NKSH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
