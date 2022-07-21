National Bankshares Trims Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Target Price to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

TSE:LGD traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. 361,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,721. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,610. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

