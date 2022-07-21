National Bankshares Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. CIBC cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.40. 585,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,079. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$358.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0297959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,179.30.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

