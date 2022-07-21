Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.99 million and $102,076.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,941,310 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

