Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

