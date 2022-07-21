Netrum (NTR) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Netrum (NTR) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $33,052.64 and approximately $38.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Coin Profile
Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
