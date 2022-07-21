Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

