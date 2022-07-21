New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

