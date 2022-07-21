NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 13%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares were down 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 146,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 165,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 13.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

