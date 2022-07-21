NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.82. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,443 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
NextDecade Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.