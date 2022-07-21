NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.82. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NextDecade Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,875 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

