Nexus Market Capitalization Tops $11.62 Million (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $286,374.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,884,738 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

