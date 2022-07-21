NFTX (NFTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,008.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.41 or 0.00180050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $35,008.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.17 or 0.99979623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

