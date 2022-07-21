NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Insider Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 984,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,777,389.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

