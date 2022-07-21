Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.