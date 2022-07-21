Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%.
Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $98.20.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
