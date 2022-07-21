North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,528 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $5,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,662. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.