North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,053 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.26. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

