North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 7,909 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.32. 14,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

