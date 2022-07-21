North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 18,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,031. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

