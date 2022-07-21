North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.84% of SP Plus worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of SP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

