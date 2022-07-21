North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 281,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.09% of Evolution Petroleum worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,194. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.