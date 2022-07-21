North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.30% of Lakeland Industries worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,157. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.