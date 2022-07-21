Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.