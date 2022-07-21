Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 2,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $208,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

