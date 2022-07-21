Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.80. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 509,525 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.