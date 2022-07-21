Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.80. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 509,525 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 8.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52.
Insider Activity
In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.