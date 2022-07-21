Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

